The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $44,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 180,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,655. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

