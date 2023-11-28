The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,624 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.19. 82,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,981. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.98.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

