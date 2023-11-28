The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,751 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Ameren worth $42,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Ameren stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. 233,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

