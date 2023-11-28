The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 61,909 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.48% of EMCOR Group worth $41,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $218.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

