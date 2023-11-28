The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $12,261,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.