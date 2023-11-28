The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $12,261,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.