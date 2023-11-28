The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 970 ($12.25) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.42) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.05).

SGE opened at GBX 1,119 ($14.13) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 999.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The company has a market cap of £11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,595.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,152 ($14.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

