The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.59

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 8091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 980 ($12.38) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.3 %

About The Sage Group

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

