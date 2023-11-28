The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,685 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.52% of Simply Good Foods worth $91,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,541,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 196,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

