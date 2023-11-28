The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $215,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 704,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

