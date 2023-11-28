Thematics Asset Management Has $55.73 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.85. The stock had a trading volume of 922,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $678.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

