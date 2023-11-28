Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 0.9%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 1,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

Thomasville Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services.

