Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.52

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.52 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 222621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

The firm has a market cap of £173.93 million, a PE ratio of -643.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.90.

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

