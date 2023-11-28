TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Position Lessened by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.88% of TLGY Acquisition worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLGY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,972,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.