Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.20

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $80.51, with a volume of 94549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.