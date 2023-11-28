Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 70.1% in November

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 331,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Tuesday. 664,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,503. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

