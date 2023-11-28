Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 2.4%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 6,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

