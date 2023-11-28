Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TPT traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.18 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73).

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

