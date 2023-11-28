Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Topps Tiles Price Performance
Shares of TPT traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.18 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73).
About Topps Tiles
