TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.28. TORM shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 455,593 shares trading hands.
TORM Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
TORM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.50%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
