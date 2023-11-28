TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.28. TORM shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 455,593 shares trading hands.

TORM Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.50%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

TORM Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TORM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TORM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

