Toro 18 Holdings Llc Acquires 42,277 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 42,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $317,923.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 9,488 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00.
- On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.
- On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.
IMMR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,611. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $370,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 254.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,400,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,644 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
