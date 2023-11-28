Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 5,025.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,934. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

