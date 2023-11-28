TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.38

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 72943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

