Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,454. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Exploration
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.