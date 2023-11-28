Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,454. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

