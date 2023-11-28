Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,671 put options on the company. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 976 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after buying an additional 244,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

