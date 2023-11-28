Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 922% compared to the typical volume of 489 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 655,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,509. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Norges Bank bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after buying an additional 2,381,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

