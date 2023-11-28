Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cabaletta Bio Put Options (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,662 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,007% compared to the average volume of 357 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,820,000.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,707,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $543.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

