Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 4,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

