Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 131,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 540,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

