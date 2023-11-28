Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. 30,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

