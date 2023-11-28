TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
TriStar Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TriStar Gold
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.