TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About TriStar Gold

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.