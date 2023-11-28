TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. Approximately 186,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Company Profile
AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.
