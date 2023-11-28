trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in trivago by 95.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

