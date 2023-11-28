Truefg LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.30. 305,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,756. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $300.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.88 and a 200-day moving average of $279.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

