Truefg LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 16.1% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 910,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

