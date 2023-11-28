Truefg LLC Invests $107,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

SOFI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 15,726,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,414,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

