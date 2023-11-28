Truefg LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855,750. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

