Truefg LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truefg LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.9% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truefg LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

SPYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. 780,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,668. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

