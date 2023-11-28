Truist Financial Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $55.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

