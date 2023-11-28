Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

TTD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. 2,260,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,159. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

