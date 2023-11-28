Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525,183 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.09% of Trupanion worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

Trupanion stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

