Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 5%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 149,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 932,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

