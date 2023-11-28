Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.99. Tuya shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 28,467 shares.

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

