Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.27. 48,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,176,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 206,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

