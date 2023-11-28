U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.14 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

