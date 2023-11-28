U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.26.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.