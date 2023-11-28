UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,680 Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,523,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,700.

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock remained flat at $23.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,763. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

