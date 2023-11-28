UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $76.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 59,600,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.19% of Lyft worth $76,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,069 shares of company stock worth $447,324. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 6,917,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,941,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.