UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,867,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,431,078 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 2.1% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,085,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.