UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,248. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

