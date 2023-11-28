Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.52. 178,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 694,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,763,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,469,000 after buying an additional 62,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

