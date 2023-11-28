Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.23. 1,827,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.